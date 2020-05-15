The Stone County Clerk’s Office announced they will be taking a number of additional precautions to help keep their county voters safe during the upcoming General Municipal Election on Tuesday, June 2.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore said the June 2 election will proceed just as past elections have, with the exception of some new health and safety measures.
“What we’re going to do different is we’re going to set up some hand-sanitizing stations at our polling locations where people can use hand sanitizer when they come in, when they leave and whatever they need to do,” said Elmore. “We have ordered plexiglass shields, they’re called sneeze guards, for our poll workers to sit behind. It has a little slot so we can just slide the poll pad to them and they can sign it and give it back to us.”
Elmore added that during the entirety of the election, poll workers will be actively sanitizing everything that is used to keep it clean.
“We’ll have little stations, where they use pens when they vote, they’ll drop them in a bucket, and they’ll all get cleaned before their next use,” Elmore said. “Our poll workers are going to wear masks and gloves and whatever they feel comfortable with doing, we’re going to make sure they have that all available for them.”
For Stone County residents who do not want to exit their vehicles to vote on election day, Elmore said they will be offering a curbside voting option, which is something they’ve always made available to voters.
“Generally, it was for disabled people who could not get out of the car. But we’re extending that to all people that would request that service, because of fear of the pandemic and maybe not wanting to be so close to others. So we will have a bi-partisan team able to go out to the car and do that curbside voting.”
Anyone who is planning to take advantage of the curbside voting has the option to call in advance, but Elmore said they will have someone assigned to watch for any curbside voters.
“Many of our places have glass fronts on them, and we’re going to have a special worker there that’s just going to be there for sanitizing and doing the social distancing,” said Elmore. “Since our poll workers don’t always have phones or are busy inside doing something else, we will have someone regularly at the doors.”
Elmore said absentee voting is also an option for area residents who are not comfortable traveling to their polling location.
“(May 20) is actually the last day we can mail out a ballot to them. They can still come here to the courthouse to vote, and then there’s always the extended hours the weekend before the election. They can come in Saturday (May 30) from 8 to 12, and then on that Monday, June 1 we will be open until 5 o’clock that evening.”
Last week, Taney County announced their plan to consolidate their 21 polling places down to only seven places to better accommodate their implementation of drive-thru voting. Elmore said she has no plans to make any changes their polling locations.
“Our polling locations are staying the same. We’re just going to do extra cleaning during the whole day, keep everything wiped down and cleaned. We’re not changing voting locations,” said Elmore. “I just want (voters) to be reassured that we’re trying to take every precaution that we can to ensure them a safe vote.”
The office of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has provided the county with disinfecting and safety supplies, as well as social distancing posters and floor markers to be used at each of the polling locations. The polls for the June 2 election will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Additional election information, as well as absentee ballot applications, can be found online at stonecountyclerk.com. Any residents with questions are encouraged to contact the county clerks office at 417-357-6127 or email cindy.elmore@stonecountymo.gov.
