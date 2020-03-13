Two men are in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times on March 12 in Branson West.
In a press release, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were dispatched to Blue Berry Hill Lane at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday for a report of two men that had been stabbed.
When deputies arrived on scene they discovered a 63-year-old man and a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Both men were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
A suspect was arrested at the scene and detectives were called to the process the scene, the release stated.
Check bransontrilakesnews.com for additional information as it becomes available.
