Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 913 has announced the cancellation of their May and June events and fundraisers.
In a press release, VVA Chapter 913 Public Relations Director Bob Sarver said among their annual events to be canceled this month is the 17th Annual Veterans Benefit Show, which would have been held on May 18 at the Hamner’s Variety Theatre.
Past benefit shows have featured the talents of some of the biggest names in Branson entertainment, ranging from Billy Dean to Dave Hamner to Six to The Brett Family.
Also canceled this month is the annual Memorial Day Service, which would have taken place on Monday, May 25 at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
For this annual event, the VVA Chapter 913 invited the community to join them as they honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country when they laid down their lives during a time of war.
The event traditionally featured several guest speakers and the presentation of seven wreaths, which represented World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, the War on Terror and all other wars and armed conflicts in which the United States has been, or is presently, engaged.
Sarver added that they’ve also decided to go ahead and cancel their 6th Annual Run for a Vet 5K and Half Marathon, which was on the schedule for June 13th at the Dewey Short Visitors Center in Branson.
Sarver shared that this is the first time in history that they’ve had to completely cancel any of these events.
“Both the Benefit Show and the 5K/Half Marathon are two of our largest fundraisers. We look forward to 2021 when we can once again do what we love to do and that is to pay it forward,” said Sarver in the release. “Thank you to the Tri-Lakes area for all the support in the past and please be safe.”
At this time, Sarver said the 6th Annual Trout Team Tournament at Scott’s Trout Dock and Marina is still a go. The event is scheduled for Oct 24 and is an annual fundraiser for the VVA Chapter 913. For additional information on The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 913, visit vva913.com.
