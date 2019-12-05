First Baptists Church of Branson is hosting the 10th Annual Christmas Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7th at the First Baptist Church Life Center.
The center is at 400 S. Sunshine St. in Branson.
The annual event is a way to help area families during the Christmas season while also providing some fun activities.
The event will have groceries available for families to take home, as well as job training, and information about available jobs in the area.
There will also be free haircuts and eye exams.
Among the fun activities will be inflatables, games, candy, and photos with the Chick-fil-A Santa Cow.
At last year’s event, Associate Pastor Terry Brown said, “It’s an opportunity to have a big Christmas party and give food this time of the year, which can be helpful to families.”
For information, visit fbcbranson.com.
