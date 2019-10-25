Bills regarding the 76 Project were brought before the aldermen for a fifth time at Tuesday’s meeting and passed on first readings.
Moving overhead utility lines underground from Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel property has been a long-awaited move for many of the current businesses in the area.
During public comment Gail Meyer, chairman of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District, said, “When we first started this project and we surveyed the local folks, the No. 1 thing that they wanted to have happen was to underground the utilities on 76. The last three surveys that you all have taken of your residents, 76 has been one of the highest priorities in those surveys, and I think that’s good news for these projects.”
Meyer also discusses the confusion the public is facing when sewer rates and the undergrounding are in the same discussion.
In a previous interview with Melody Pettit, city of Branson’s communications manager, she stated that they are two separate issues.
Meyer’s hope is that the city can get this phase of the project done this winter, before the spring season.
“I’m not sure this was clear last time, but there’s a cooperative agreement between the city and the CID board that says as soon as is practical, we actually pay the city back $9.2 million for this section,” said Meyer. “The reality is, in the long run, the city is getting the money back.”
According to Mayor Ed Akers, “The current CID in the area creates around $350,000 to $400,000 (a year) in that area. The other CID, that one that you’re working on to try and get the signatures, could generate up to 4.5 million or more.”
Meyers updated the board by stating 82 of the currently 86 signatures needed have been obtained with more people saying that they will be signing as well.
The bills passed with a 3-1 vote with alderman Larry Milton voting against the bills.
These bills will be brought before the aldermen again at the next meeting for a second and, if approved, final reading.
