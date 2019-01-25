A $15 million Venice on the Lake Sanitary Sewer Project in Taney County is finally underway, following an official groundbreaking and dedication ceremony on Jan. 24.
The Venice on the Lake project has been several years in the making, but those living in the Rockaway Beach residential development have been dealing with extensive sewer issues for much longer, according to Taney County Sewer District Administrator Brad Allbritton.
“So this development called Venice on the Lake started, I believe, in the 1970’s and was platted with a large number of small lots,” said Allbritton. “The rules and regulations that the state and local government had to regulate wastewater back then were not what they are today. And people really don’t have room on their small lots for proper on site septic system’s and so we have a lot of failing septic system’s in this area and it’s needed central sewer for several years.”
Paul Allen, who has lived in the Venice on the Lake development since 1992, said the years spent dealing with the sewer haven’t been easy, but he’s excited to see the project get started.
“Before it’s been pretty rough. I mean the smell of the sewer, sewage on top of the ground, so it’s going to be a good project. I think it’s going to really help,” said Allen. “I’ve even had to put new laterals in twice due to tree roots.”
The Taney County Commission approved the $6.5 million requested for phase one of the project in October 2018. The funding for this project and other county sewer projects are made available by the county’s half cent sewer sales tax.
“The sewer sales tax was voted in to keep our wells, lakes and streams clean and that’s the purpose,” said Taney County Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt. “This was noted as one of the top areas, at that time, that needed help.”
Mike Scofield, Taney County presiding commissioner, said he’s glad to see that just by the end of phase one, 160 homes will be connected to a new, working sewer system.
“We definitely listened to our sewer administrator and the board,” said Scofield. “They put a lot of work into bringing it to us and we definitely had a lot of discussion and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
The approved $6.5 million only covers phase one the project. Once it is completed, Allbritton said he will return to the commission two more times to seek approval for the second and third phases of the project.
“So the first phase is slated for 15-month completion,” said Allbritton. “I would think by the end of this year, around the 12-month mark, we’ll start seeing some connections, and then once the project is wrapped up we’ll be looking to roll into phase two.”
Allbritton also noted that the crews have a lot of work ahead of them due to the large amounts of rock in Taney County.
“They’ll be blasting. Blasting will occur throughout the project and that breaks up the rock and allows excavators to get in and install the sewer line,” said Allbritton.” Gravity mains are the bulk of the project, and so they’ll be installed first along with three pump stations that will collect that waste water and get it over the city of Rockaway Beach’s treatment facility.”
“It’s going to be a mess for a little while, but once they get it all done, they’ll go back and fix everything,” said Allen. “I’m sure the home owners are going to be glad that the sewer’s coming in now. One less worry for them.”
Allbritton said the plan is to have all three phases of the project completed by the end of 2023.
