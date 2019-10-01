The latest honor for Big Cedar Lodge has the area resort in some pretty select company.
Golf Magazine named Big Cedar Lodge as the No. 1 Family Resort in North America, as part of the publication’s Top 100 Resorts issue for 2019-2020
The list is the magazine’s first and most comprehensive review of elite destinations in North America. It was compiled by editors, course raters and readers who evaluated and considered hundreds of resorts. It will appear in its October issue.
“We are humbled to be recognized by Golf Magazine with this incredible honor,” Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge founder Johnny Morris said in a news release. “Golf at Big Cedar Lodge is an opportunity for people from around the world to experience the natural beauty of the Ozarks.
“We hope this achievement inspires even more families and golf enthusiasts to come experience our genuine Ozarks hospitality and world-class golf courses.”
What makes the No. 1 ranking stand out even more is the other resort destinations honored by the listing. The magazine split the rankings into four different categories.
Big Cedar Lodge was the No. 1 Family Resort, with Pebble Beach Resorts the No. 1 for Luxury, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort was No. 1 for Buddies and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs leading the way for General Excellence.
That leaves Big Cedar rubbing shoulders with some of the most storied and well-respected golf resorts in the world.
The listing for Big Cedar on the Golf Magazine website includes the following description: “Situated about 10 miles from Branson, the young resort has quickly become one of the country’s preeminent golf destinations.”
This recognition adds to the list of accolades earned by Big Cedar Lodge and the Big Cedar Golf offerings.
Buffalo Ridge is a Tom Fazio design that was named the “Best Public Course” in Missouri by Golfweek. The Top of the Rock par-3 course is a Jack Nicklaus Signature design that is one of the hosts for the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge every April. The Mountain Top Course is a 13-hole, par-3 layout designed by Gary Player, and Ozarks National is the newest course in the Big Cedar stable, designed by the renowned architect duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.
Payne’s Valley, a 19-hole course built to showcase the region’s natural beauty and to honor the late Payne Stewart, a local golf legend and three-time major champion, is expected to open sometime in 2020. Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course in the U.S. designed by Tiger Woods and his firm, TGR Design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.