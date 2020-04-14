For the past few weeks, many Americans have been anxiously awaiting a payment from the government to help them get through the current COVID-19 pandemic lock-down.
Here in Branson, Senior Vice President/Chief Operations Officer at Branson Bank Trisha Turner and the rest of the Branson Bank family set a goal of keeping the community informed.
“There are multiple reasons why we’re trying so hard to keep our community up to date because there is just an overflow of information,” Turner said. “It is important for our community to be informed, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
According to Turner, the first payments approved as part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress last month, are currently on their way.
“This is just one piece of the CARES act, but it’s a pretty important piece,” Turner said. “There have been several names attached to this, like “Stimulus check” or “rebate,” which confuses people. The name the IRS uses to refer to them are Economic Impact Payments, EIP.
“The good news is, as of Friday, these are going out. I know we have a large population of our customer base that will be effective on Wednesday.”
For those who don’t get their EIP this week, Turner said not to panic.
“Don’t be alarmed if you feel like you were eligible for one and didn’t receive it Friday, or get it this week, don’t be alarmed,” Turner said. “They are all going out in phases.”
According to Turner, the first group of “easy recipients” getting the EIP first are those who already filed their 2019 tax returns.
“The IRS is using the tax returns to calculate how much you are getting, as well as using the bank account information you shared that particular time on that return to get you your payment,” she said. “That’s the easiest group for the IRS to get payments to, and get them out fast.”
For those who haven’t filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS is looking at the 2018 tax filings to make the EIP calculations.
The second easiest group is the people who receive some sort of ongoing benefit from the government.
“Maybe it’s social security, maybe it’s railroad retirement or SSI,” she said. “Basically, if the Federal Government, the IRS, is sending you money on a regular basis through one of those benefits, you’re another easy group for them because they already know your information, and they’ll be sending your $1,200 the same way you get your monthly payment.”
According to Turner, those two groups “don’t need to do anything” to get their EIP.
Turner said according to the IRS, those who “do not normally file a tax return, receive veterans disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, or your income level does not require you to file a tax return,” need to submit information to the IRS to receive EIP.
“That is a group of people the IRS does not have good information on, so over the weekend, they just launched one of two web portals they have been working on,” Turner said. “The first one, which is now live, is the one that group will need to visit and enter their information so the IRS can calculate their payment, then have the information as to how to get it to them.
“That piece, I feel like, is huge for our area. It’s easy for us to think everyone has a bank account, but we know that just isn’t the case, and we know that’s where a lot of that concern comes from for people asking what they should do. They need to visit the web portal to ensure they do get an EIP, and get it in the proper format, be it direct deposit or check.”
The new portal is located at freefilefillableforms.com/#/fd/EconomicImpactPayment.
Turner also added, times like these tend to bring out scams.
“We also like to talk about information security and avoiding scams, so it is very important for people to be reminded that the IRS will not be calling, texting or using social media asking for personal or bank account information,” she said. “It’s also important to remember the IRS is going to distribute these payments as long as it takes to get these monies into the hands of qualified recipients, so there is no deadline.
“We need to stress the importance of remaining diligent in how you provide personal information. The IRS will not be contacting you.”
Turner said within 15 days of your payment being dispersed, the IRS will mail a letter.
“The letter will say ‘you were qualified, here’s how much your payment was, here’s when and how we dispersed it,’” she said. “That gives extra assurances if, for some reason, that payment was not received by the intended recipient, there will be instructions on exactly what to do.”
With new information breaking almost daily, Turner said it’s a good thing to remember many local banks, including Branson Bank, are going out of their way to help locals understand what they need to do.
“The IRS no longer has manned telephone numbers, so if you call, you won’t speak to a human,” she said. “There is lots of good information on the IRS website ... however, we’re trying to help our community and we want them to be involved, so it doesn’t matter to us if you’re a customer or not. Everyone is welcome to reach out to us at Branson Bank and we will help in any way we can.
Plus, everyone can visit bransonbank.com and click on Customer Solutions, where we take each link to the IRS site and break them down.
