In an effort to better serve those without transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Branson Loop Shuttle Service is offering free rides to select destinations in the Branson area.
The Branson Loop owner Levine Cunningham said, on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., his drivers will be offering area residents free rides to and from Elevate Branson, Christian Action Ministries and Faith Community Health.
“We are looking to give away some of our services to help people that don’t have rides and can’t afford to get to specific places for supplies, medication, meal preparations, meals and stuff like that around Branson,” said Cunningham. “Just whatever little bit that we can do to give back to the community.”
As The Branson Loop has been deemed as an essential business, and is one of the only taxi shuttle services operating in Branson, Cunningham said he wanted to use their current position to assist the community.
A lot of people are needing to get to these locations, and they don’t have any reliable source of transportation to basically get there,” Cunningham said. “In a situation like right now, with the pandemic and everybody trying to stay at home and some people just don’t have a lot of options. So for us, it’s just a way for us to give back. We’d like to be a lot more involved in the community, so we feel like this is a great way for us to get in there.”
Anyone needing a ride to one of the three locations is encouraged to call a day in advance to schedule their ride.
“We’ll pick them up, take them to one of the three locations,” said Cunningham. “Then just give us a call whenever they’re ready, and we’ll pick them back up and take them back to wherever they need to go.”
Cunningham said The Branson Loop is also offering their normal services that can assist people at this time, including grocery pick-up and delivery.
“We do Walmart pick-ups and will take them to basically wherever in Branson and Hollister,” he said. “It’s a $10 fare for the grocery pick-ups. We also do food deliveries through Loop Eats.”
While The Branson Loop mainly operates out of the Branson and Hollister area, Cunningham said they also provide ride services in Rockaway Beach, Kirbyville, Forsyth, Saddlebrooke, Indian Point, Branson West and other surrounding areas.
Visit thebransonloop.com or call 417-320-6035 to schedule a ride or for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.