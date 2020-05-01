As the state of Missouri prepares to enter Phase 1 of its pandemic recovery, communities in Taney County are ready to join along. Because of that, many businesses in the Tri-Lakes area will start to open, with restrictions, on Monday.
“We’ve been working on this thing in connection with the Taney County Health Department and (Taney County Ambulance District) and Cox Branson, Mercy and the (county) commissioners and numerous other people involved – Branson Fire, Branson themselves and so many different people,” said Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty.
Most entities in Taney County have decided to follow the Missouri governor’s plan to reopen the state in phases, with Phase 1 beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The Stone County Commission also issued guidelines that closely follow the state’s orders. The city of Branson’s aldermen will vote Monday on a more specific plan for the city.
“As I stated in the city council meeting it’s a little bit of a baby step basically,” Dougherty said.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said the city would be following the governor’s order on Monday. That will include, for example, restaurants opening with limited seating, and hair salons and barber shops opening with restrictions.
Many of Hollister’s largest businesses – such as Menard’s, Lowes and grocery stores – have remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic because they are considered essential businesses. Ziegenfuss said he feels pretty good about most of Hollister’s businesses, but he does have some concerns.
“My biggest concern is with the small businesses,” Ziegenfuss said. “They don’t have the reserves a large business would have.”
Dougherty said the entities have been working on a road map, or a set of guidelines, to help communities make better decisions on reopening – and to make sure all communities are on the same page.
“We’ve been trying to make something and put together something that would cause less confusion for the entire county than it would us all putting out our own type of guidelines,” Dougherty said.
She said the community will be able to adjust it’s plan based on results.
“If things arise where we end up with more cases, then at least we’re not too far in, and we step back just a little bit,” Dougherty said. “But at least it’s getting people back to feeling like they’re back to a little bit of normal. Hopefully it does.”
Ziegenfuss also said it’s important for everyone to return to some sort of normal.
“We want them to see them have every opportunity to operate. And our residents, too. We want to see them go back to work. The sooner we can start working our way back, the better we’ll be.”
However, he stressed that the community will not get back to normal if we are not cautious.
“We’re not through this yet,” he said. “If we handle this poorly, then we could go back to more stringent restrictions.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News office is among the Hollister businesses that will be reopening. The paper’s office in Industrial Park will reopen to the public Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through the rest of the week, hours of operation will be adjusted as needed.
Some provisions of the Phase 1 portion of the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, include that individuals and businesses are required to practice social distancing for non-family members. Businesses open to the public are limited to 25 percent of the facility’s building code occupancy if the retail location is less than 10,000 square feet. If it is larger than 10,000 square feet, then it can only have 10 percent occupancy. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities will remain closed to the public. Schools will remain closed for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Phase 1 is currently scheduled to last until May 31, although it can be extended if necessary.
