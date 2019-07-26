The evening of July 26, the Taneyhills Library in Branson hosted a meeting concerning the need for health ordinances in Taney and Stone counties after Senate Bill 391 was passed in the state legislature. This bill will allow new Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations to move into the counties without facing any new regulations from the counties. The bill goes into effect Aug. 28, leaving Missouri counties minimal time to pass ordinances that will be grandfathered in.
“This creates a serious problem for the Ozarks because of our unique karst rock formations,” Pat Campbell, who helped organize the meeting, said. “We have a very unique rock, porous system here and that sewage leaks right through and goes into our drinking water, our lakes, our streams and it is very, very destructive.”
The meeting was lead by Pat and Larry Campbell and panelists Tom Aley, Todd Parnell, Jessie Green and Tim Gibbons.
Aley is a licensed geologist in many states, holds a national certification in hydro-geology and forestry and specializes in following the movement of groundwater.
Aley spoke of the nature of the land in southern Missouri, specifically its liabilities, including the ways that ways that the major bodies of water get their water.
“Over half the water that ultimately reaches the major rivers and lakes in the area has gone into and through the groundwater system,” Aley said.
Aley said this is not ideal because the rocky soil found in the area does not work as a good filter for this water. Combined with the rapid movement of the groundwater, the water that later makes it to the area’s lakes and rivers hold contaminates such as nutrients that can foster algae growth and various pathogens.
“If you have a large amount of waste, and with CAFOs you have a enormous amounts of waste because you have enormous numbers of animals, what you are doing is putting the groundwater system at risk,” Aley said.
Aley used north Arkansas as an example, since they have experience with large CAFOs in the region. Due to their lack of strict regulations, many of the residents have had to move to city water supplies and have faced many of their bodies of water containing waste contaminants. Even with drilling, Aley explained, the chance of reaching clean, drinkable water is low.
The next speaker, Todd Parnell, served on the Missouri Clean Water Commission for 10 years.
“I know the value of clean water,” He said.
In the past six years, Parnell said, he saw the dramatic decrease of Missourians’ ability to regulate their waterways, specifically in relation to corporate agriculture.
“2013, I think, marked a turning point in the state because that is when the legislature allowed foreign companies to own lands in Missouri for the first time,” Parnell said. “They did that to expedite the acquisition of Smithfield Foods by Chinese conglomerates. What did the Chinese get out of the deal? They got 25% of the pork production in the United States and they got 40,000 acres of farm land in Missouri.”
Since 2013, Missouri legislators have continued to pass more bills that reserve more rights to large agricultural companies. In 2014 the “Right to Farm” bill that removed construction regulations and a bill that removed the requirement for four independent members on the Clean Water Commission have all be passed in Missouri legislature.
These bills created problems for the Clean Water Commission, which is tasked with permitting CAFOs. No longer are CAFOs required to prove they had financial capabilities to outlast any issues that may arise and the commission is no longer has to have impartial members.
Jessie Green, the next panelist, is the founder and director of White River Water Keeper. She has had hands-on experience with Big Creek, which runs along a JBS hog CAFO, and the Buffalo River in Arkansas through her job with the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.
Green said when the hog CAFO was under construction, the state was warned of liabilities in the construction of the lagoons that would lead to failures.
“But the powers to be at the state choose to ignore the problems from the beginning,” Green said.
In 2016, through her work for the state, Green found that the water at Big Creek had high levels of contaminants, such as e coli.
“[The state] developed a new interpretation of the assessment methodology for e coli, one that different from the standing interpretation that they had used for the past 30 years,” Green said. “They did that so that they wouldn’t have to address problems related to the CAFO. In other words, they lowered their standards so that the CAFO could continue to operate.”
Another instance that Green spoke about was the reports from the public that began in 2016 of an unprecedented amount of algae along the river.
“Harmful algae produce toxins, toxins that can be disastrous not only to fish, mussels, insects, but also to pets, wildlife and livestock and most of all humans,” Green said.
Tim Gibbons spoke next. He is a with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and has hands-on experience fighting back against CAFOs within the state legislature.
“We need to be creating policies that are good for people and not policies that are good for corporations,” Gibbons said.
“Senate Bill 391 takes away local control from Missouri’s rural counties, stopping our ability to protect ourselves,” Gibbons explained. “But, I need to be clear about one thing, Senate Bill 391 does not nullify the current health ordnances.”
He said that through the protection of the Missouri Constitution, health ordnances that are passed before Aug. 28 will be put into place because, unless it had bee explicit in Senate Bill 391, the law does not overturn previous laws and ordnances.
“We have 500 CAFOs right now, one of the reasons we only have 500 CAFOs is because we have local control,” Gibbons said. “We have 100,000 farming operations, 500 CAFOs.”
Gibbons said that while the majority of farms in Missouri are family-owned farms, it seemed to him Missouri legislators are protecting big agriculture companies. This, he said, has lead to a drastic decrease in the number of farmers, 83% of hog farmers since 1985, and their profits, 57% of the retail dollar of pork since 1985.
All of the panelists at the meeting spoke about their opposition to CAFOs moving into Taney and Stone counties for various reasons, but the running theme was the detrimental effects an operation such as a CAFO could have on the residents.
“I urge you to pass a county health ordinance and do it in 30 days,” Parnell said. “And to urge your commissioners to step up and take the challenge and do it, because it is the last remaining barrier between anything corporate agriculture wants to do in the state and your way of life, your water, your economy.”
Pat and Larry Campbell urge residents of the counties to attend the commissioner meeting July 29 at 9 a.m., at the Taney County Courthouse in Forsyth.
