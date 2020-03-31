The annexation of the property at 3855 Fall Creek Rd. that is planned to become an affordable housing development has been postponed on its final reading again.
The Branson Board of Aldermen recently voted unanimously to postpone the annexation until the May 12 meeting due to a concern from a state agency that the property owners cleared more vegetation than they were allowed.
“Just an update on this item, we’re actually going to be recommending that this item be postponed for another month at this time,” said Joel Hornickel at the meeting.
“The reason for that request is that the applicant received a letter of warning from Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources shortly after this item’s first reading.
“We believe as staff that it’s best for Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources to handle this case and have this case resolved before annexing into the city limits, that way we don’t get involved in their process and their enforcement.”
The request for the postponement, however, wasn’t entirely one-sided.
“Actually we did receive, in all fairness and transparency, a similar request from the applicant,” said Hornickel. “I think their reasons may have been different than ours, but we are recommending postponing for different reasons than the applicant.”
In fact, the postponement actually stems from discrepancies on the side of the applicant.
“Essentially they (Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources) were called out to the property on Feb. 24 to do an inspection, and they noticed violations,” said Hornickel. “The most glaring being that the permit they had was for only 10 acres of vegetation removal from the property. Off the top of my head, I think they cleared around 30-some acres. So, there was a significant amount of clearing, more than what was permitted by the state.
“In answer, knowing for sure, but definitely by then we should have a better idea what’s going on and if more time is needed for them to comply, we will obviously be back recommending for another postponement.”
Residents near the development have, on many occasions, registered their concerns about the removal of trees from the property.
“I would also like to note that we also received some requests from citizens from that area to continue this tonight as well,” City Administrator Stan Dobbins said during the meeting. “They, of course, are concerned with what we were dealing with earlier and would like to be present when it comes up.”
Further action on this matter is planned to take place at the first meeting in May (May 12), according to Dobbins. All regularly scheduled meetings until then have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
