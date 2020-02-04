A man from Lampe has been charged with assault and armed criminal action following a Feb. 3 shooting incident in Stone County.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that on Monday deputies were dispatched to the Shell Knob area in reference to a vehicle being shot at. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies spoke with the victim, who stated that he came upon a vehicle he recognized on a road in the Turkey Two Subdivision.
The victim stated that he attempted to turn around to avoid a confrontation with the other driver when he observed the driver had pointed a pistol out of the window and fired the weapon at his vehicle. The vehicle the victim was driving received a total of three bullet strikes on it, but the victim himself was never hit, according to the release.
Detectives later located the suspected shooter, now identified as Teddy Blevins, 58, and took him into custody. The Stone County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Blevins with Class B Felony 1st Degree Assault and Unclassified Felony Armed Criminal action.
Blevins remains incarcerated in the Stone County Jail on a no bond warrant. Rader stated in the release that this was an isolated incident between two parties and they feel there is no danger to the community.
