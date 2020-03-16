A teenager from Branson was killed in a single-vehicle crash on March 14, one mile north of Saddlebrooke in Christian County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Matthew Baumgarner, 18, of Branson was traveling south on U.S. Highway 65 at 2 a.m., when his 2011 Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Baumgarner was pronounced dead at the scene by Christian County Coroner Mandy Armitage Yoder. Baumgarner was wearing his seat belt, according to the online crash report.
Troop D reported this accident as its 21st crash fatality for 2020.
