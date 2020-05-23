A Rockaway Beach man drowned Friday after falling from a boat dock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to a patrol report, Frankie Mills, 50, fell from a boat dock into Lake Taneycomo at 200 W. Beach Blvd. in Rockaway Beach.
The report said the incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at by Deputy Coroner Bryan Koppitz, according to the report.
It is the first non-boat related drowning for 2020 for the patrol’s Troop D, which covers southwest Missouri.
