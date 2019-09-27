The Forsyth Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join them on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the 2019 Harvest Moon Festival and Car Show on Main Street in Forsyth.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature food and retail vendors, a kids fun zone and a silent auction.
The festival will kick-off with the chamber’s welcome at 9 a.m. At 9:30 a.m. the chamber will host a Children’s Donut Hole Eating Contest, according to Forsyth Chamber Administrative Assistant Carol Campbell.
“Krispie Kreme is donating 500 donut holes to us,” said Campbell. “For the donut hole eating contest we just ask for volunteers in the audience for children under age 10.
“We just have a little contest and they get a prize in the end whoever eats the most donut holes.”
The donut contest will be followed by bingo games with the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge at 10 a.m. On the Main Street Stage there will be a dance group performing at 10:30 a.m. and performances by Runnin’-N-Gunnin’ at both 11 a.m. and noon.
At 12:30 p.m., Campbell said, people are not going to want to miss out on the Pet Beauty Pageant.
“The Tri-Lakes Humane Society and Shepherd of the Hills animal shelters are going to be bringing over some of their animals. They will be in costume,” said Campbell. “They are going to have pet adoptions available if anyone is interested. As always they can use financial donations or pet food donations.”
This year’s festival car show will offer 30 different classes for participants, according to Campbell.
“We’re going all the way from the 1900’s and 1940’s all the way up to the 2000’s on the cars. It’s all models: Chevy’s, Fords, Thunderbirds, Camaros, Mustangs, trucks and all of those,” said Campbell. “The parking for the cars will be down by the Judicial Center. There will be signs telling them where to go.
“We’ll also have people directing traffic, so they’ll know where to park their cars and be available for the judging.”
Campbell added that trophies will be awarded to the top two car show entrants. The advance registration fee is $20 or $25 the day of the show per vehicle and $10 for any additional vehicles.
The car show winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m.
For additional festival information or to register a vehicle for the car show in advance ,call the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce at 417-546-2741.
