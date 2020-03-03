Over the weekend, a group of energetic explorers ventured into the depths of Marvel Cave to participate in the dawn of new event at Silver Dollar City. Cave Zumba.
On Feb. 29, approximately 40 people gathered in the Cathedral Room of Marvel Cave to get their Zumba on for the inaugural Silver Dollar City Foundation’s Care For Kids Zumbathon.
Event Organizer and Zumba Instructor Sonja Sind said that for around the last year she had been talking with fellow Zumba Instructor Yeny Herschend about how amazing it would be to host a Zumbathon in Marvel Cave.
“So it’s perfect timing this time of year because the park is closed, so we can come down here and really have a good time and not disturb anybody,” said Sind. “It’s hotter than I thought. I thought it was going to be freezing cold, but I am sweating.
“It’s awesome and the sound system, the way it reverbs off the cave walls, is just not an experience you can get anywhere else. It’s really cool and very fun.”
While this is the first time anyone has had the chance to Zumba beneath Silver Dollar City, it’s not the first time people used Marvel Cave for dancing. Due to the lack of regular air conditioning in most places, Marvel Cave was used for square dancing in the 1950s and 1960s for its cool environment during the late summer months.
Herschend added by hosting this event, they were able to create another fundraiser to benefit Care For Kids.
“We decided to tell people that they could do a $10 donation, and if they want to do more, they can do more. We’re doing this … to help kids in the community,” said Herschend. “So that’s what we’re doing. They could have paid online with PayPal, or they could pay when they walked in the cave.”
Launched in 2006, the Silver Dollar City Foundation’s Care For Kids Program was created to help meet the physical needs of children living in Stone and Taney counties.
In 2019 alone, the Silver Dollar City Foundation gifted more than $157,000 to 14 area school districts with a total of $1.65 million donated since the inception of Care For Kids, according to silverdollarcityfoundation.com.
Zumba Instructor Niki Wallen said that for those in attendance, this is an experience they’re likely to not have anywhere else.
“It’s awesome. All the lights, and there’s a lot of energy. It appeals to so many different people,” said Wallen. “Anybody that just wants to have a good time and move and just have that unique experience of being in the cave. It’s just an awesome once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Zumba Instructor Shannon Livingston added that Zumba is something that can be achieved by anybody and encourages anyone to give it a shot.
“When I first started, it was an experience. You don’t really know what you’re doing or what’s going on,” said Livingston. “You’re lost a little bit. But when you keep going, it’s repetitive. You find almost an inspiration between everybody trying to inspire one another in different ways to grow and reach the goals you want to.”
The Zumbathon raised a total of $550. Silver Dollar City will open its 2020 season on March 17 with Spring Ride Days. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.