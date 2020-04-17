In an effort to better serve those who have been effected by the ongoing pandemic, Elevate Branson partnered with Flat Creek Restaurants on April 15 to serve 600 free meals to area residents in need.
Elevate Branson’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Mark Marcus said that, thanks to a tremendous amount of community support, volunteers at Elevate Branson were able to distribute a record 600 meals in just 28 minutes.
“It’s important right now, especially for our neighbors that we serve, that they don’t feel forgotten or shunned or isolated,” said Marcus. “The whole purpose of our event was to love on our neighbors and to put food in their bellies. These times can be a little bit stressful. No one has really ever walked through a situation like this before.
“When you put a hold on someone’s livelihood to provide for themselves and you tell them that they can’t leave or that they need to stay in a certain area, that can be stressful. We want to make sure that people are feeling supported and that they know people are thinking about them.”
The distributed meals included pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and Texas toast, and were given out 100% free. Marcus added that they did everything they could to provide the meals and still remain compliant with the current COVID-19 restrictions.
“To make sure that we were COVID compliant, we did a drive-thru for those who had vehicles and then six-feet lines for walk-ups for our guests that didn’t have transportation,” said Marcus. “Through our great new partnership with The Branson Loop, we were also able to provide transportation — we’ve been providing transportation since COVID got kicked-off for guests who were needing to get to Elevate Branson, Faith Community Health as well as Christian Action Ministries — but also through The Loop we were able to get guests here (on Wednesday) as well.”
Following the success of the April 15 meal giveaway, Marcus said they have already made plans to do it again this week from 12 to 2 p.m.
“We’re going to be back at it next Wednesday (April 22) to offer this. He wants to do more Wednesday’s, but we know for sure by next week. This looks like something he wants to do more than once,” said Marcus. “Right now, we’re just staying in position to help meet needs, and as long as we can do it, we’re going to do it.”
Marcus said in order to qualify for these free meals, area residents must meet two requirements.
“Be living and be hungry. This is for no particular person. We are getting on this bandwagon that hunger is canceled. We hear so much negativity and so much doubt and fear that is casted over us,” said Marcus. “We want people to know that hunger is canceled and hope is here. We want people to know that we’re all in this together. You’ve got support, and there’s hope.”
Outside of these new Wednesday meal offerings, Marcus shared that in response to the pandemic, Elevate Branson has also been changing up their scheduled meal deliveries for weekly and extended-stay motels in Branson.
“We added an additional day of delivery for our meal deliveries. So instead of just Thursdays, we’re doing Tuesdays and Thursdays. If anyone wants to volunteer, whose feeling that niche to give or be involved, just contact us. We’d love to have you,” said Marcus. “That’s the other part that we’ve really been thankful for, is the volunteers have just been relentless and so courageous to come out. Because the reality is we all take a chance each day we go out … but we’re being wise, we’re being in compliance and still trying to make sure people are supported.”
Anyone interested in volunteering their time or resources to Elevate Branson for the Wednesday meal distribution or the Tuesday and Thursday meal deliveries can contact Amy Stallings at 417-335-9915 or email her at amy.stallings@ElevateBranson.org.
Visit elevatebranson.org.
