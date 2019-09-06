A year the folks at Silver Dollar City call “The Year of Shows & Festivals” just keeps going as the park opened its latest addition, Country Music Days, Friday. For the past few years, the 1880s theme park hosted Country Music Weekends, and this event will expand on that, rolling for 13 days.
During this new festival, the park will feature country music entertainers at several venues, including three big-name concert events at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre.
The Silver Dollar City stages, located throughout the park, will host a bevy of local and national favorites. The Gazebo in the Square finds Grammy-nominated artist Billy Yates, who has written songs made famous by George Strait, Kenny Chesney and George Jones, will host a version of his “Hit Songwriters in the Round” show.
During the “Songwriters” show, folks get to hear the stories behind these songs, as well as acoustic performances.
On most days, Yates will be joined by a rotating cast of fellow singer/songwriters who will not only perform the hit songs they wrote, but share their stories as well.
Yates won’t be able to perform at the park Sunday, but he called in his “buddy” Rafe Van Hoy, who wrote “Golden Ring” for George Jones and Tammy Wynette, as well as tunes for the Oak Ridge Boys, Tanya Tucker, Patty Lovelace and more. The “Hit Songwriters in the Round” show will take place Wednesday through Sunday during the festival.
Elsewhere in the park, the Dockside Theater is slated to host Splinter Middleton and the Missouri Plowboys through Sunday, Eastern Heights Sept. 11-15, Makenna and Brock Sept. 18-20, and Matt Gumm Sept. 21 and 22. The Boatworks Theater will see Next of Kin through Sunday, Renata Sept. 11-15 and Justin Terry Sept. 18-22.
The Red Gold Heritage Hall will also host the Barn Dance during Country Music Days. Classic country and western swing music is provided by Silver Dollar City’s own Horsecreek Band, an audience favorite for over 40 years.
In addition to the music filling the park during the week, the folks at Silver Dollar City will also feature headlining acts every Saturday night at the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre beginning with Steve Wariner.
In a career spanning more than 40 years, Wariner charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard country singles charts, including 10 No. 1 hits like include the likes of “All Roads Lead to You,” “Some Fools Never Learn,” “Life’s Highway,” “The Weekend,” “Lynda,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “I Got Dreams.” He has also snagged more than 30 Top 20 tunes, including “Lonely Women Make Good Lovers,” “The Domino Theory” and “What I Didn’t Do.”
Next Saturday, Sept. 14, will see the return of Shenandoah to the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre, followed by Sawyer Brown Sept. 21.
Country Music Days runs through Sept. 22. The new Harvest Festival featuring Craft Days and Pumpkin Nights, kicks off Sept. 25. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
