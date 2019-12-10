The Forsyth School District is considering transitioning to a four-day school week next year, and on Dec. 9, district administrators presented their research and amended school calendar during a public meeting.
The Forsyth School District was tasked with hiring 27 new employees for the 2019/2020 school year to replace those who had left the district the previous school year. Forsyth Superintendent Jeff Mingus said at the meeting that hiring new employees was a challenge as they, along with many other districts across the state, are seeing a decrease of quality applicants, which led the district to ask themselves the question of what they could do to better attract, hire and retain high quality teachers and staff.
“We’re just trying to think outside the box and be as competitive and as attractive as we can to applicants. This provides us some leverage. It provides us with a little bit of a bargaining chip that we can use to get those folks coming in,” said Mingus. “We want 35 or 40 people stacked up outside the door wanting to come work and live and be a part of our community. We don’t want to take from the pool of one or two and take who we have to. We don’t want that.”
Currently, the Forsyth School District is in session for 169 days and students have 1,067 instructional hours in the classroom. If the district switched to a four-day school week, the amended school calendar shows school in session for 150 days and they would receive 1,050 instructional hours.
“So when you look at that compared to the old calendar, essentially you’re looking at about two and half days instruction difference in a year,” said Mingus. “In Missouri the most widely used day out of school on a four-day school week is Monday. The reason is, many of your holidays are already on Mondays. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day and those things are already in place. So we would select Monday as the day the students are not in session. So we would capture those days that we’re already out.”
Mingus also pointed out to attendees that if they’re going fewer days a year, that would mean the days they were in session would need to be longer.
“So we would attend 150 days and we would add 40 minutes of time per day. I think the key element here is that’s 40 minutes of instructional time,” Mingus said. “Instruction would start earlier in the day and run longer in the day. We’ve looked at a calendar now of 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. So really about 15 minutes in the morning time and 25 minutes in the afternoon. We wanted to give a balance there.”
While most of the school weeks would become four-day weeks, Mingus said that they’ve worked in a total of seven, five-day school weeks due to things like Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring breaks. Nine snow days and nine days of professional learning for teachers on Mondays have also been pre-built into the amended calendar.
Mingus said the biggest question that comes to mind for their district and others when considering a four-day week is, where can students go on that extra day off?
“We are lucky here in Forsyth. The Boys & Girls Club has committed to being open on the days we’re not in session, which is a tremendous asset,” said Mingus. “They have some days they are closed here and there for training and things like that. So is it the answer for every single day? No. But is it a great opportunity for many of our kids? Absolutely. Right now about 110 of our students go down there. So over 10 percent of our students attend there after school every day, and they can accommodate a significant number on days out.”
Following the presentation of the amended calendar, Mingus took questions from those in attendance. While many parents and community members took that opportunity to voice their support of a four-day school week, there were a few who voiced their opposition to it. Forsyth resident Kristina Hagey, who is a parent of a 12th grader and 3rd grader, shared her disappointment that the district was even considering a shortened school week.
“I really am very disappointed in this, and I am 100% against it,” said Hagey, “I feel like flexibility of a teacher’s schedule and lesson plans, to save money and to ease the help of recruiting teachers, this is not worth a child’s wellbeing.”
Hagey went on to share her own research where she found that one particular unnamed school district saw an increase of juvenile crimes, property crimes, teen pregnancy and alcohol and drug use by 73% when they went to a four-day school week.
“I’ve had a freshman at home on a snow day and things of that sort, and you have to wonder,” Hagey said. “If they’re not working, and typically if they’re not driving they’re not going to be working, you’re giving them idle time for teen pregnancies, for idle hands just to do things when they would normally be in school learning additional things instead of looking for trouble.”
Hagey added that she and several other parents have launched a petition against this four-day school week proposal. Mingus said that, at some point in the coming week, the school district will be sending out surveys for parents to complete to get their thoughts on a four-day school week. Once they have had time to review the results, the school board will decide where to go from there at the next school board meeting.
Monday night’s meeting was recorded, and additional information can be found at forsythpanthers.org.
