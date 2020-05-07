A Bradleyville woman who overcame 23 surgeries and nearly a 150-day stay at Cox Medical Center Branson has died.
At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, Whitney Gross died in her home. Whitney’s husband, Dustin, confirmed her passing via Facebook.
“It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my sweet wife Whitney Gross passed away this morning at around 4:30 a.m. I done CPR on her until the paramedics got here and they continued working on her for 42 minutes. I’m asking for prayers for our family. #teamwhit #sheshomewithjesus”
Whitney’s story was featured in the April 22 edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper. In December 2019, Whitney was diagnosed with Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess. Whitney was the only female, and only the third known, case of Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess in the world.
Whitney had her first of 23 surgeries on Christmas Eve 2019. Due to blood infections, doctors were forced to remove multiple muscles and tendons from her arms and legs. When COVID-19 struck the area and Dustin was no longer able to stay by Whitney’s side at the hospital, he began working on their home to prepare it for his wife’s return home.
Dustin was tasked with removing the carpet from their home and replacing in with laminate flooring, building a handicap assessable ramp and renovating their bathroom. However, when he began working on the various projects he discovered that the floor beneath the carpet and the walls of the home had begun to rot.
Realizing that he could complete all the work in time for Whitney’s return home by himself, while also taking care of their 6-year-old daughter Madelyn, Dustin reached out to anyone that could assist him with the home renovations. Members of Fortify Forsyth, an organization within the Forsyth Chamber, banded together to help the Gross family complete many of the main renovations. Lowe’s in Hollister also donated lumber and building materials to the cause.
After 148 days at Cox Medical Center Branson, Whitney was able to leave the hospital on May 1 and return to her newly renovated home.
Branson Bank confirmed that they still have an active account set up in Whitney’s name for anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to the family during this time.
