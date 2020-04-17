On April 14, State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston and SOTO Member Lydia Hoskins spent the day creating chalk art near the entrance ways at Cox Medical Center Branson.
“Our staff was all smiles watching this beautiful art unfold throughout the day,” Cox Medical Center Branson Communications Manager Brandei Clifton said in an email. “We kept praying rain would stay away so it wouldn’t erase all of their hard work. The time and love the artists poured into that project just shows the beautiful spirit of our community.”
When asked via email about his chalk art experience at Cox Branson, Heston said, “When Matt Farmer (Cox Branson Director of Nursing) asked last week if State of the Ozarks could bring chalk art to Cox Branson, I jumped at the chance. It was not only an honor to work with Matt, Brandei Clifton and artist Lydia Hoskins on the project, but it was humbling how many medical staff members expressed their appreciation for the art. In a world in which nothing seems normal anymore, creating chalk art at Cox Branson was both cathartic and humanizing.”
Heston said that he is working with Cox Branson to see if it would be possible to conduct weekly chalk art sessions at the hospital.
Anyone who would be interested in participating in a future chalk art session can contact Heston at josh@stateoftheozarks.net.
