The Stone County Health Department has confirmed their third case of COVID-19 in Stone County.
According to the SCHD release, the individual who tested positive has been notified, and is isolated and quarantined at home. Close contacts of the case will be notified and quarantined as necessary. The case and close contacts of the case will be monitored by the SCHD to ensure proper isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed.
The SCHD is encouraging all Stone County residents to take appropriate precautions such as frequently washing hands (for at least 20 seconds) and practicing social distancing (at least six feet).
The CDC is now also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders).
According to the CDC, the cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
The SCHD is emphasizing that, if you are sick, stay home and call your health care provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.Call the SCHD at 417-357-6134, follow on Facebook or visit stonecountyhealthdepartment.com for information.
