A man drowned this morning in Lake Taneycomo after attempting to evade Taney County law enforcement.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell said at approximately 3:01 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a sport bike motorcycled traveling on Business 65 in Hollister. The driver of the sport bike refused to stop and traveled north through the roundabout onto east Highway 76. The driver then turned left onto Lake Shore Drive, where approximately a quarter of a mile down the road, the driver laid his bike down and began to run on foot.
The driver jumped over a guard rail and traveled down a steep embankment towards Lake Taneycomo. The deputy in pursuit of the driver remained on the roadway and did not follow the driver over the guardrail. The deputy was able to see the man running out of sight on the edge of the lake, according to the press release.
A short time later, the deputy reported he could hear the man yelling for help. At approximately 3:03 a.m. the Western Taney County Fire Water Rescue Unit and the Taney County Ambulance District were called to the scene. The deputy did go down the embankment to the lake to where he was able to see the man, but was unable to locate him, stated the press release.
When the Western Taney County Fire Water Rescue Unit arrived, they located the man in approximately seven to 10 feet of water, around 15 to 20 feet from the shore. The man was submerged in the water and deceased, according to the press release.
The man is believed to be in his 20’s and from Taney County. The Taney County Coroner was contacted to make a positive identification. The name of the man will be released when the family of the deceased has been notified, the press release stated.
As more information becomes available on this investigation, we’ll have it for you here at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.