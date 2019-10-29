Liberty Utilities’ newly completed disc golf course at Empire Park in Forsyth will play host to its first tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2 with the 11th Disc Golf Monkey Tournament Finale.
Creating a championship-level disc golf course at Empire Park was the longtime dream of Taney County Disc Golf Ambassador Russ Rosencrans, who first brought the idea to city leaders in 2016.
Fast forward to 2018, where Rosencrans’ and his award-winning, frisbee-fetching canine, “Diskey the Wonder Dog,” were practicing at Empire Park, near Powersite Dam, when they were approached by Empire Park Plant Manager Randy Richardson.
During their conversation, Rosencrans told Richardson of his dream to bring a disc golf course to Forsyth.
In response, Richardson had Rosencrans submit a project proposal to Liberty Utilities, the owner of Empire Park. A couple months later, Rosencrans said he got a phone call from Richardson who said the project had been approved for a $25,000 budget.
“We were able to accomplish and get all of the budgeting and all the logistics out of the way, so they could start digging in and putting the baskets up,” said Rosencrans. “The tee pads have been poured. The tee signs have been produced. It is 100% open for business.”
While they had a budget of $25,000, Rosencrans said they spent less than $15,000 on the entire project.
When installing the course pieces at Empire Park, he said, they were able to add several unique locations for the tee pads and the baskets.
“There was a storm we had a while back that came through and tore down – it literally knocked over – a tree that had to have been 300 years old, at least,” said Rosencrans. “They dug it up and transplanted that stump, if you will, over to a key location. When they put it back into the ground, it looks like it was growing there all of its life. Then they put an actual basket, a disc golf basket, and mounted it on top of it.”
Other unique course features include a tee pad right next to the Powersite Dam and baskets located right along the shoreline.
“It is absolutely incredible to have created a location for people to go and to know about Forsyth that would have never ever been to that town. So now we’re bringing people from all over the place and all over the country (individuals) are now learning about Forsyth,” said Rosencrans. “That’s what a disc golf course can do.”
The disc golf baskets at Empire Park were designed and built by Russ Burns, the owner of Disc Golf Monkey and a professional disc golf player. Rosencrans said Burns serves as the director for the tournament on Saturday, which will be a Professional Disc Golf Association B-Tier Tournament, which means players of any age and experience are invited to take part.
“You can come out, and if you’ve never played before, you could come out, sign up and be a part of this tournament, and there’s going to be people to help you along the way. There’s always a fellow disc golfer that will help you improve your throw or help your putt or any of these things,” Rosencrans said. “There will be different levels. They’ll play two rounds of 18 holes and the best person wins out of that.”
Advance registration is available online and registration on site the day of the tournament begins at 7 a.m., and the Grand Opening Ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m. There will also be a players meeting at 8:45 a.m. and the first round of players will tee off at 9 a.m.
Rosencrans said he encourages area residents to still come out and watch the tournament, even if they’re not interested in playing.
“It’s neat because people can actually come out and watch some pros throw these frisbees a long, long way. They’ll throw them 400/500 feet and you’ll sit there and your jaw will just drop. Not only throw them, but actually hit what they’re throwing at. That far away, too. So it’s really going to be an incredible experience,” said Rosencrans. “It’s an opportunity to support the local community, so if everybody could come out, even if they do a drive-by just to stop and say hi and thank everyone involved in the tournament.”
There are a number of divisions and categories players can compete in to coincide with their age and disc golf ability.
Entry fees for the tournament will be $55 for all pro divisions, $50 for all advanced divisions and $45 for all intermediate, recreational and junior divisions. Non-PDGA members will also be charged an additional $10 fee.
Now that there are championship level disc golf courses completed at Empire Park, Branson Cedars resort and Branson Trails, Rosencrans said that Taney County only needs one or two more championship level courses to be considered as a host for the World Disc Golf Championships.
Advance registration and additional event information can be found at discgolfmonkey.com. Anyone interested in creating the next Taney County disc golf course is encouraged to contact Rosencrans at russallright@gmail.com.
