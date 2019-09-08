A man drowned in a pond early Sunday morning while fleeing police in Branson, according to a statement issued by the Branson Police Department.
According to the statement, issued on social media, police had responded to the area of Fall Creek and Willow Bend roads at about 1 a.m. Sunday on a call of a car prowler. Officers managed to find a man with evidence of a crime, but he fled from police. As officers were setting up a perimeter, they heard a commotion in a nearby pond. According to the statement, officers believe the man went into the pond and drowned. His body was recovered with the help of Western Taney County Fire Protection District firefighters.
The man, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was in his mid 20's to early 30's, according to the statement.
The entire statement from Branson police:
"Branson Police officers responded to the area of Wyndham Branson at the Meadows, in the area of Fall Creek and Willow Bend Road at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 on a call of a car prowler. During the investigation, officers found a suspect with evidence of a crime who ran from police. The officers lost the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.