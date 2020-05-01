Even though plans to “reopen the country” are being discussed at all levels of government, many small businesses are still struggling with how to keep their doors open. According to President and CEO of Branson Bank Bill Jones, now is the time to take full advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.
“As part of the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program was designed to aid small businesses by providing funds to enable these businesses to preserve jobs and meet payroll expenses,” Jones said. “These 100 percent guaranteed loans are approved by the Small Business Administration and processed primarily through the U.S. commercial banking system, like Branson Bank and a few other banks in our community.”
According to Jones, those businesses eligible for the PPP loan include small businesses with less than 500 employees, 501c3 non-profits, Sole props, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals. The loan amount is calculated by multiplying a company’s average monthly payroll expense by 2.5, or 250 percent. The term of the loan is two years with six months of deferred payments and no prepayment penalty. The interest rate is 1 percent, and the loan requires no collateral or personal guarantees.
“Those are very attractive terms, but here’s where it gets special,” Jones said. “The loan is forgivable if the loan proceeds are utilized as intended. Specifically, at least 75 percent of the proceeds must be utilized for payroll expense with up to 25 percent of proceeds allowed for other forgivable items like mortgage interest, rent and utility payments.
“(The COVID-19 pandemic) is truly an event of historic proportions ... and the government essentially required the business communities to shut down, so it was beyond our control. But, the treasury, working in cooperation with the Trump administration, the FED, and SBA to push money through in the most expedient way they could is truly a remarkable thing, and very much in order.”
Jones said lots of businesses took advantage of the program when it was first announced, so many that the program ran out of funds less than two weeks after beginning.
“The program was initially funded with $349 billion and initially launched on April 3, although sole proprietorships, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals could not apply until April 10, so they were excluded that first week and a bit disadvantaged,” he said. “At the completion of the first phase, 46 thousand applications were approved for $7.5 billion worth of aid in Missouri alone. Missouri was active in this program, that’s for sure.
“We don’t have the numbers locally, but I believe there will be significant aid provided locally by this program.”
Even though thousands of businesses across the country were able to take advantage of the PPP, the funding was exhausted, or “spoken for,” a mere 13 days from inception.
“Thankfully Congress and the Trump Administration agreed to replenish the PPP program, which included some refinements ... with an additional $310 billion,” he said. “Not quite as much as the first phase, but still a substantial amount.. With that additional funding the SBA resumed the process of accepting applications April 27, so it’s up and running again at this time.”
All of the aforementioned business categories are eligible to apply during this second phase of the PPP loan program.
“We are advising any area business who is in need of financial assistance to contact Branson Bank or other participating local banks and apply for this assistance as soon as possible because we don’t believe it’s going to last long,” Jones said. “We at Branson Bank are more than happy to assist any BB customers or non-customers in applying for the PPP forgivable loan. We want to emphasize that this current round of funding is not likely to last long and there is no guarantee for future additional funding.
“Consequently, we want to see as many area businesses as possible participate in this unique program which helps keep our local workforce engaged and paid.”
Jones also said it was their goal is to bring as much financial assistance to Taney and Stone counties as possible. While the PPP program is still active.
“We want to be a resource to our community during this time of need so please reach out to us,” he said. “Even if they have questions regarding if it’s something they should apply for, or need help walking through it, anything like that, please get in touch with us.”
The PPP loan application can be found at bransonbank.com, along with useful information to assist in completing the form. Email the completed application to relief@bransonbank.com or simply drop it by any of branch locations in Branson, Forsyth or at the Lending Center in Branson West.
“We’re just trying to get every dollar we can to this community through this program,” Jones said. “I’m glad to hear the city is talking about a plan to responsibly reopen, but until then, we need to keep the funds moving as best we can. These are legitimate needs in our community, and small businesses are definitely challenged, financially, and expenses roll on.
“They can be modified or reduced in some cases, but with no revenue coming in, it’s serious, but this program is wonderful, the terms are incredible, and I’ve never seen anything like it in my career.”
Visit bransonbank.com for more information on PPP, as well as Economic Impact Payments, potential scams and more.
