The 21st annual Relay for Life of Taney/Stone Counties is slated to run from 4 p.m. until midnight Friday at the Branson RecPlex. The theme for this year’s event is Superheroes, so organizers are asking everyone to dress as their favorite heroes, real or imaginary.
Funds raised during this event help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations. During Relay For Life, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
This year’s Relay will feature many booths, or campsites, a silent auction, a Little Mr. and Little Miss Pageant, the Survivor/Caregiver Walk, the Luminaria ceremony, games, local food trucks including Chick-fil-A Branson, Sarah’s Food In A Truck and Garfield’s Restaurant & Pub at Branson Landing, live entertainment from Harvey Stone, Eastern Heights and more, all while folks are walking laps to raise money to help fight cancer.
Like they do every year, organizers name an Honorary Chair, which helps to put a face to the disease. This year’s Honorary Chair is someone who has been a part of the Relay for Life of Taney/Stone Counties since its inception – radio and TV personality Janet Ellis.
“I have emceed this event for 20 of the past 21 years,” said Ellis, who is currently battling breast cancer. “I started with the inaugural event, and nobody knew what to expect.”
Ellis, a native of Elk City, Oklahoma, and University of Oklahoma graduate, first came to Branson in the early 1990s. While producing a local TV morning show at a now defunct station in Branson, she was fired on April 1, 1994, and at first believed it to be an April Fools’ Day joke.
At the same time, local radio station 106.3 was looking for a co-host for its morning show with Steve Willoughby, and were originally interested in offering the job to her morning show co-host, Adele West.
“They called her and then she called me and said it wasn’t something she really wanted to do,” Ellis said. “So I brought a resume by because they were looking for sales people.”
Willoughby called Ellis and got her “old school” answering machine which featured unique outgoing messages.
“So Steve calls and hears my message that was kind of clever and rather than sales, he asked me to come in and talk about an on-air spot.” Ellis said.
For the next 22 years, she and Willoughby hosted “Steve and Janet in the Morning,” and they became entrenched in the Branson community. When Willoughby decided to step away from the mic in 2016, Ellis began hosting “Janet & Friends Live from Ellis Island” Monday through Friday from 6-9 a.m. on 106.3 KRZK.
Ellis was diagnosed in October 2017. Throughout the years, Ellis has seen several friends and contemporaries named as Honorary Chairs, but never thought one day she’d join them on that list.
“I never in a hundred years thought I would be an Honorary Chair as a cancer survivor,” Ellis said. “I have seen folks like the legendary Boxcar Willie to Sherry and JoDee Herschend, as well as a lot of folks who have names you might not know, or aren’t as recognizable, but fought the fight, nonetheless.”
Ellis’ fight has already included a surgery, as well as chemotherapy treatment, and she is currently “almost a third of the way through radiation treatment.” When she wraps radiation, Ellis said she has “a few more tests,” as well as another surgery.
“After all that, I’m looking at leaving cancer in the rear view mirror,” she said.
Despite the obvious toll it takes on her body and mind, Ellis said she’s “feeling fantastic,” and continues the fight daily, and events like Relay for Life help that battle.
“A year ago, I was totally oblivious I had a cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I discovered knowing your body and getting the testing is life-saving. An event like Relay for Life raises money and awareness, and gives people the opportunity to come together to remember those we have lost, and to fight back against this horrible disease.”
Visit facebook.com/TaneyStoneRelay, or relayforlife.org/taneystonemo.
