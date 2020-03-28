Taney County has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to the Taney County Health Department, a second case of COVID-19 has been identified in the county. This case is not travel-related, as the first case was. According to the health department, those who have come in contact with the individual have been identified and are now undergoing a 14-day quarantine. The individual had self-quarantined at the onset of symptoms, so the health department is considering this case of low risk to the community.
The entire press release from the Taney County Health Department:
The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is currently investigating the second positive case of COVID-19 in Taney County. This is not a travel associated case and all known contacts have been notified by TCHD and are in a 14-day quarantine as a precautionary measure. TCHD believes the community risk to be low at this time as the individual self-quarantined at the onset of symptoms.
“The individual who tested positive has been notified and is currently following isolation guidelines,” said Tiffany Bullock, Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation for the Taney County Health Department.
Prevention for individuals continue to be important to combat COVID-19 in our community: wash your hands, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, stay home if you’re sick, and practice social distancing. TCHD continues to encourage everyone to stay home unless leaving for necessities such as food or medications.
“Every single person in our community has a responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “Everyone should be staying home, unless leaving for necessities, such as food or medication. All proactive and preventive measures we take now will help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the long run.”
For more information, call us at 417-334-4544, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and checkout our website www.taneycohealth.org.
