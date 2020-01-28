On Saturday, Jan. 25, Comic Force at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows in Branson hosted a special game launch event for the new card game Fight Your Friends.
Travis Starling, a local artist, served as the concept artist for 20 characters that appear in the card game.
Starling also got to do the final art on five of the characters, one of which he was asked to model after himself.
Fight Your Friends was a project on Kickstarter and was backed by more than 250 fans. The dueling card game was released through Cold War. Visit Fight Your Friends on Facebook or shopcoldwar.us to learn more about the game.
