Taney County has it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
In a press release, the Taney County Health Department announced that Taney County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. TCHD staff have launched a full disease investigation. Patient information will not be released to protect the privacy of the individual.
“We know this is a travel related case,” TCHD Director Lisa Marshall said in the release. “The disease investigation indicates no known exposure in the community as the individual and household have self-quarantined since arriving back in the community.”
TCHD staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and stated that they will continue to provide the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The individual who tested positive has been notified and is currently following isolation guidelines,” TCHD Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation said in the release.
The confirmed case of COVID-19 in Taney County was initially shared this morning (March 23) by Marshall at the Taney County Commission meeting. Below is the full statement Marshall presented to commissioners:
“As of this morning, about 15 minutes ago (Marshall spoke shortly after 9 a.m.), we did receive information that we have our first confirmed case in Taney County, which we all knew that was a matter of time,” said Marshall. “So our team right now is working on tracking that down, doing the investigation. So theres a process that follows that. We have not had the opportunity to notify all of our community partners that need to know that just yet, so we will be releasing more information this afternoon as we’re able to find that out and be sure to get the community everything they need to know.
“We will be working as quickly as possible. I would rather not over commit to what we can not carry out. We want to make sure we’re taking care of that. We will send out all the information that needs to be known to help keep our community safe and of course notifying our partners that need to know this has happened.”
TCHD strongly recommends that the community continues to follow President Donald Trump’s ‘15 Days to Slow the Spread’ initiative and follow social distancing guidelines. To best combat this illness, the TCHD encourages individuals to wash their hands, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and stay at home as much as possible. The TCHD also recommends that individuals who are returning from travel outside the community to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
For additional information you can call the health department at 417-334-4544, visit their website online at taneycohealth.org or follow their TCHD page on Facebook.
This is a developing story. As additional information is released we’ll have it available online at bransontrilakesnews.com.
