After Taney County residents voted against an increase to the county’s law enforcement sales tax last year, commissioners are now discussing plans for the tax to return on a future ballot.
At the Taney County Commission meeting on Jan. 21, Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt said the commission had recently hosted a meeting with Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell and other interested county officials to discuss the law enforcement sales tax. Following that meeting, Wyatt said, the county attorney Travis Elliott was tasked with creating language for a ballot question.
In November 2005, the voters of Taney County approved a law enforcement sales tax of one eighth of one percent. This tax is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022. In 2019, the county presented a ballot question to voters that would have increased the sales tax from one eighth of one percent to three-eighths of one percent. The ballot question did not include a sunset year.
In the April 2019 election, a total of 4,509 people cast their vote on the sales tax question, which received 2,374 “No” votes and 2,135 “Yes” votes.
The current law enforcement sales tax was created to support current and future capital improvements, equipment and operations of the sheriff’s department and jail. If the sales tax increase had been approved in 2019, it would have continued to support the sheriff’s department and jail, but would have also provided funding to the prosecuting attorney and juvenile offices.
At the meeting on Jan. 21, Taney County Assessor Chuck Pennel addressed the commission and asked if they planned to do anything differently this time to get a new law enforcement sales tax passed.
“I hope to put out more information than what we did last time and have a lot more time to put some information out there,” said Presiding Taney County Commissioner Mike Scofield.
Pennel responded in agreement with Scofield and said that he would like to see some more information this time around.
“I would like to see why you need this tax. You all know my background,” said Pennel.
“When we needed a jail, it was a little simpler situation. The numbers were quite simple. To go out and say we have this many people being incarcerated and we don’t have room for them.”
Wyatt added that she’s in agreement 100% and would not expect people to vote for something if they don’t know why it’s needed.
“I would hope we would have an announced public meeting,” said Wyatt. “That’s the reason it was on the agenda for today. Not knowing who would get that agenda, but if anyone wanted to show up and talk about it. I was kind of surprised that there wasn’t anyone.”
While a sunset date and proposed increase amount for the sales tax were discussed, those pieces of the ballot question were not confirmed during the Jan. 21 meeting. No official action was taken on this agenda item.
