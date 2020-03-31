The Stone County Health Department (SCHD) reported the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stone County on March 31.
This case is reported to have possible community exposure, but the SCHD believes it is at a low risk to the community.
According to a press release from the health department, the individual has already been notified, is isolated and is currently being quarantined at home. This case is reported to not be travel-related. Close contacts of the individual have also been notified and quarantined as necessary.
According to the SCHD, they will continue to monitor the positive case and their close contacts to ensure proper isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed.
“Stone County Health Department is mandated by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to protect health information about cases that arise in our county. Information we are allowed to release is very limited. Case location, other than county, is information we are NOT allowed to release,” stated the report.
“We are allowed, however, to release locations where a case has visited if there is a potential for community exposure. As part of Stone County Health Department’s duty to protect the public’s health we are informing of potential community exposure. People who were at this location on this date are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless personal symptoms develop. This is the only community exposure warranting notice to residents.”
According to the release, on Friday, March 27, the individual who tested positive was distributing packets at Crane School.
As a reminder, the SCHD is stressing that people who were at this location on this date are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. Also, according to the SCHD there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless personal symptoms develop.
The SCHD is encouraging all residents to take appropriate precautions such as washing your hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds, and practicing social distancing. They are also stressing that if you are sick stay home and call your provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.
According to the release, now is the time to remember the laid out safety precautions, such as learning to adopt safe behaviors of washing hands, not touching your face, maintaining six feet for social distancing and being mindful when you are sick to stay home. These are reported to be the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19 call 417-357-6134
