To show their appreciation, the Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC) is offering an online class for essential workers.
The class will be streaming live on Friday, May 15, 7 p.m., and will be available for replay for those registered.
The class will be limited to the first 25 essential workers who sign up.
To register go to the SMAC website at smac-art.org/events and click on the first painting. SMAC will provide the materials necessary to paint the project for those who do not have their own.
They may be picked up at the SMAC Art Center, 7 Downing Street, Hollister, on Saturday afternoon, May 9, or by appointment, if necessary. To schedule a pickup contact SMAC at info@smac-art.org.
All Covid-19 protocols will be in place at the art center.
Art instructor Jennifer Smythe explained that the class is limited only because of the supplies, which had to be shipped in.
Not knowing how many would be interested in a free class, they limited the order. But if interest exceeds SMAC’s expectations, another class will be scheduled. Smythe, who is experienced in guiding students to paint through their emotions, will teach in a soothing, stress-relieving manner that even a beginner can follow.
“The stress these workers are enduring is high, and we know art can relieve that stress,” she said. “So, we want to make the class available to all who feel they need it.”
Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC), a 501C3 non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all.
Visit smac-art.org.
