The Taney County Health Department has announced Faith Community Health as the 2019 winner of the Public Health Champion Award.
According to a release from the health department, staff of TCHD nominate an individual or community partner who has made a difference in public health over the previous year. The Public Health Champion Award is presented annually as part of National Public Health Week, celebrated during the first full week of April.
“Faith Community Health is thrilled to be recognized for this award, for the work we have done for 10 years now,” said Faith Community Health Director Kenn Tilus. “We are happy to be in a place we can make a real difference in public health and our community, especially during this stressful time with COVID-19.
“I appreciate the recognition from the Taney County Health Department and our friends over there. We are so grateful for their support as we work together as a community on projects where we can make a difference.”
The official nomination from the Taney County Health Department is as follows:
“I was so impressed by Faith Community Health the day they came to showcase their organization. They strive to serve the working population of Stone & Taney Counties. They offer vision and dental on a limited basis.
“What impressed me the most was their new program that offers a benefit program to companies for a very low cost. At $30 a month, most working people can afford to see a doctor when they are sick and stay healthy with regular check-ups. And their $10 a month for medication program is beyond belief. They offer the underserved working people a chance to have health care at a very reasonable cost. We are lucky to have such a dedicated organization in the Tri-Lakes area.”
According to the release, criteria for the Public Health Champion Award include individuals or organizations that set an example or lead public health efforts, collaborate with other organizations, educate and promote the wellbeing of residents and use creative solutions to benefit all residents.
“TCHD thanks Faith Community Health for all their work throughout the past year in supporting the public health needs of the community,” read the release. “Their program provides a great service to those in our community and helps keep our community healthy on a daily basis.”
Faith Community has been providing affordable health care to the working population in Stone and Taney counties since March 20, 2010.
Visit taneycohealth.org and faithcommunityhealth.org for more information on all things health related.
