A small plane with three people on board crashed into the woods near Branson Airport Monday morning; however, no one was seriously injured.
According to Western Taney County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Jim Single, at approximately 11:34 a.m., firefighters were notified that a plane had crashed.
He said 911 dispatchers received a call from the pilot of the plane who had gone down in a wooded area south of Branson Airport shorty after take off.
With the help of a Mercy helicopter, they were able to locate the aircraft south of the airport approximately 25 minutes after dispatch. The small single-engine plane, according to a Western District press release, went down in an area that was accessible only by foot.
Single reported that the three individuals suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene to receive medical attention.
