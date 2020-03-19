The Taney County Health Department is encouraging anyone who that has traveled outside of the area to self-quarantine themselves.
In a press release, TCHD officials said that they are advising people who are returning from spring break trips and travels to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.
“This means that travelers returning from outside our area need to stay home, avoid contact with others, and monitor for symptoms, which include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” the release stated.
Travelers who experience any of the listed symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. Anyone without a primary healthcare provider, Cox Healthcare is providing free virtual visits. Visit coxhealth.com/services.virtualvisits/ and use the code: COVID.
While they recognize this may be a hardship for some, TCHD officials said self-quarantining is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the release stated.
For additional information call the offices at TCHD at 417-334-4544 or 417-546-4725, visit www.taneycohealth.org or visit their page on Facebook.
