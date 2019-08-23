A suspect is in custody after a string of recent burglaries and vehicle break-ins.
Rickey Lee Smith, 27, of Aurora, was taken into custody the morning of Aug. 21 when Branson Police were following up on a chain of recent burglaries. Smith was committing an active burglary at Walnut Lane Motel on W. Main Street at the time of his arrest.
Discovered at the scene by the detectives were stolen property, assorted narcotics, counterfeit money and the identification of several other suspects.
Smith has since been linked to three recent burglaries that took place at Wyndham on Champagne Blvd., Sugar Leaf Treats and Ja’Boa Jewelry at the Grand Village on W. Highway 76.
According to a probable cause statement from the Branson Police Department, Smith wandered the Branson community looking for targets of opportunity.
Smith is charged with four counts of felony 2nd degree burglary, three counts of misdemeanor stealing, two counts of felony stealing and two counts of misdemeanor 2nd degree property damage.
Smith is currently in custody at the Taney County Jail. Detectives will continue efforts to link the property to the rightful owners.
