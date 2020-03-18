The city of Branson is moving up their regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting to discuss steps to keep the Branson community safe.
The regular meeting is being moved to Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m at Branson City Hall. It had originally been scheduled for Tuesday next week because the aldermen hold regular meetings the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
With social distancing practices in place, the city of Branson urges residents to listen to the live stream of the meeting on the city’s website, instead of attending the meeting in person.
The city of Branson’s release is as follows:
The regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2020, has now been moved to Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the Branson City Hall council chambers, located at 110 W. Maddux St.
Given the latest concerns regarding COVID-19, city officials strongly urge residents and community members to practice social distancing and to listen to the meeting online. All regular Board of Aldermen meetings are streamed live on our website at www.bransonmo.gov. Just click on the “Listen Live” tab at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting has been moved so that Branson Mayor, Edd Akers and the Board of Aldermen can discuss steps needed to keep our community safe amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. This will be a regular meeting and the board will discuss the regular agenda. As always, you can find the agenda, what the Board will be voting and discussing on, on our website at http://bransonmo.gov/AgendaCenter. Thursday’s agenda will be available as soon as possible.
The Board of Aldermen’s regular meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month unless canceled or otherwise scheduled.
