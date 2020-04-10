As social distancing has become the new normal and large gatherings have been banned, New Beginning Fellowship Church in Hollister is offering area residents the chance to still enjoy an Easter church service without even leaving the comfort of their vehicle.
On Sunday, April 12, New Beginnings Fellowship will be hosting it’s inaugural Drive-In Church Service. The church will be offering a total of four services on Easter Sunday.
There will be an 8 a.m. service and an 11 a.m. service that will be drive-in only, a 5 p.m. service that will be online only and a 9:30 a.m. service that will offer both drive-in and online options.
As there will be no bathrooms available during the drive-in services, New Beginnings Fellowship Senior Pastor Matthew Costner said he’ll be conducting shorter services.
“The 8 o’clock and the 11 o’clock will be 45 abbreviated minutes with a couple of songs and a teaching from God’s word. Then the 9:30 service will be more around 30 minutes. We expect during that time that families with children would come … and we will be very kid friendly in how we present the Gospel,” said Costner. “We want our people to be able to come and participate. If people don’t feel comfortable coming to the 8 o’clock, 9:30 or 11, we do have a 9:30 online option as well as a 5 o’clock online option.”
Costner added that they plan to have Easter services rain or shine and shared how they’ve planned for both.
“What we want to make sure is that we have the opportunity for our people … to still find a way to be able to worship Jesus. So what we’ve done, is we’ve got a FM transmitter,” said Costner. “So even if it rains, we should be able to transmit the service that we’re going to be doing live under the porte cochere to the families in their cars. They’re going to tune into a specific station and be able to hear if it rains. If it doesn’t rain, we have a speaker system, where they can crack the windows or even roll their windows down and hear some live music and live teaching.”
For the drive-in services, Costner shared that they’re planning ahead and taking a number of safety precautions.
“As a matter of fact every car will be parked 10 feet away from the others. So we want to make sure that when our community comes that they feel 100% safe and they feel 100% ready to worship Jesus with us,” said Costner. “We’re going to have one way in and one way out. Again to keep congestions to a minimum. As people come in, we’ll do a song, a welcome with just some brief instructions, another song, a teaching and then a chorus of one of the other songs we’ve already done.”
Costner explained that, while they’ve successfully been conducting online services in recent weeks, they were inspired to create these drive-in services to give people a way to still safely come together to worship.
“We don’t use the phrase ‘social distancing’ at New Beginnings Fellowship, because we don’t believe that’s accurate. We believe that it’s physically distancing, and we’re looking to socially engage one another and specifically engage God’s word. So we say we’re physically distancing and socially engaging,” said Costner. “To keep any kind of viral contamination from transpiring between our people, we thought if they could come, they could just stay in their vehicle and stay among the people that they’ve already been around and … they would be safer.”
If the drive-in services are a success, Costner said the church will make plans to continue offering the drive-in services in the weeks to come. He added that the services are open to everyone in the public and not just members of their congregation.
“If our community has their churches, then we don’t want them to leave their church. But if they need an option to be able to come and worship in this time, when maybe their church doesn’t have that available, we want to make that available,” said Costner. “We are one body in Christ, and we would love for them to come and worship with us and lean in with us.”
Additional information on the drive-in services and the online service options can be found by visiting the New Beginnings Fellowship Hollister page on Facebook or by visiting nfbhollister.org.
