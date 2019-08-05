Two Reeds Spring residents and a teenager from Illinois were killed on Aug. 3 in Greene County when their vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver fleeing from law enforcement.
The online crash report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jamin Seabert, 41, Kimberly Seabert, 39, both of Reeds Spring and Braeden Seabert, 19, of Watseka, Illinois were traveling west in a 2016 Ford Fusion at the intersection of Glenstone Avenue and Kearney Street in Springfield when their vehicle was struck by a white 2019 Chevrolet 2500 truck being driven by Andrew Lynch, 29, of Springfield.
All three of the Seabert's were pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Medical Examiner Mike Lamphere. All three were wearing their seat belts, according to the online report.
A probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 6:43 p.m. dispatch began broadcasting to deputies that a white truck, pulling a trailer with a vehicle on it, was driving in a careless and imprudent manner.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were participating in a joint enforcement project that involved a helicopter monitoring and recording traffic that evening. During the project the helicopter pilots were asked to help the sheriff’s office locate and track the movements of the white truck, according to the probable cause statement.
When the helicopter located the pickup, a spike strip was deployed at Farm Road 102 to disable the vehicle. While the strip successfully struck the tires, Lynch continued to drive. Lynch then hit a Subaru vehicle just ahead of the intersection of Glenstone and Kerr, but continued to drive, according the probable cause statement.
At the fatality collision at the intersection of Glenstone and Kearney, which also included two other vehicles, Lynch fled from his vehicle. He was detained in the parking lot of the Springfield Inn by civilians and Springfield police, according to the probable cause statement.
A toxicology report showed Lynch had a blood alcohol content of .234 percent and the presence of methamphetamine. Lynch admitted to a detective that he was drinking beer and smoking marijuana. He also admitted to last using meth on Aug. 1, according to the probable cause statement.
Lynch has been charged in Greene County Court with three counts of felony 2nd degree murder, three counts of felony DWI, and two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Lynch’s first court appearance is set for Aug. 13 in Springfield.
The First Christian Church of Kimberling City has set up an online fundraiser for the Seabert family at www.fcckcmo.churchcenter.com. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family at www./www.gofundme.com/seabert-family. The Funky Twig in Kimberling City will additionally be donating all of their ice cream sales between 2 and 9 p.m. on Aug. 11 to the Seabert Family.
