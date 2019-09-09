The nation’s leading trade association of fireworks professionals, the National Fireworks Association, is hosting its 2019 Fireworks Expo this week at the Hilton Convention Center in Branson.
Fireworks product demonstrations are taking place each night of the expo at 8 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13, at the Branson Rec-Plex. Demonstrations are free and open to the public.
The demonstration on Wednesday evening will include a special 9/11 remembrance ceremony and a salute to the National Anthem. Friday evening’s demonstration will also include a salute to the National Anthem.
Missouri Congressman Billy Long will also be back in Branson to join the NFA as a special guest at lunch on Friday.
Free parking at the Branson Rec-Plex is located in the east lots by the soccer and baseball fields. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because there is not public seating. Food and beverages will not be on sale, but attendee are allowed to bring their own.
The trade show floor at the expo is for register attendees only and will not be open to the public.
Contact lfarnsworth@gavelpa.com for more information.
