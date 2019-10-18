Art enthusiasts are invited to spend a day immersed in the craft during the 17th Annual Stone County Art Studio Tour on Saturday, Oct. 26.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., event participants will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of area art studios and meet several of Stone County’s best contemporary craftsmen. Of the nine stops along the tour, seven locations will be home studios and two will be artist membership galleries, according to artist Gene Wineland, tour member and owner of Studio 890.
“The idea of the tour was to create a one-time-a-year studio tour, which the artists opened up their homes and studios to the public and invited everyone to come and see working artists, to see their work and to promote their art work and hopefully have some sales in that process,” said Wineland.
Joining Studio 890 on the tour will be Tom Hess with Hess Pottery, Cathy Collins and Tri-Lakes Fiber Guild with Fancy Works and Fiber, Karen Deeds with Karen Deeds Fine Arts, Branson West Art Gallery, Janet Jordan with Doc on the Rock Studio, Mindy Schroeder with Schroeder Photography, Marty Schmitt with Art That Rocks and the Table Rock Art Guild and Gallery.
The original artwork featured in this tour will range from paintings and woodcarvings to pottery and baskets to mosaics and jewelry. Wineland said each of the locations will also provide refreshments that day, as well as a drawing to win a free piece of art work from that artist.
“Each artist, at each location, is donating a work of art that will be given away to whomever visits their studio. It’s a promotional effort to get people out and, also, it allows us to build a contact list of people interested in the arts,” said Wineland. “That way, for future years, we have a mailing list of people we can promote the show to.”
Wineland, who moved to the area close to seven years ago, said he was so surprised by the amount of talented artists and musicians located in rural Stone County. Due the amount of talent, Wineland said he feels it’s important for there to be events, like this tour, for the artists.
“What it does, is it provides an opportunity for not only residents of Stone County, but surrounding areas to visit the artists, have an opportunity to meet them first hand, to visit their studios and see their work in progress,” said Wineland. “It just gives an opportunity to the community and surrounding areas to see live working artists.”
The tour is free and open to the public. A map of all the locations can be found at any of the participating studios or on the Stone County Art Studio Tour Facebook page. Call 913-461-6692 for additional information.
