Branson School District has opened their arms to the children of local health care workers by providing free childcare.
This act has provided peace of mind to Dani Loftin, a CoxHealth physical therapy assistant and single mother of two Reeds Spring students, during stressful times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gives me a great sense of peace knowing that my children are being cared for by administrators and teachers who are providing not only a safe environment, but a loving, fun, happy one for our kids ... which is so very important right now during this time when our kids are being inundated with confusion, anxiety and uncertainty in the world around them,” said Loftin.
“For Branson to step up to the plate and open their doors for other local school districts who have children with parents working for Cox is not only helpful, it restores hope to parents that a community can and will step up to the plate to offer help to those who really need it.
“As a parent, this is priceless to me, and it is almost impossible to describe the relief that it gives me every day to feel that I can concentrate on my job, knowing that my kids are safe, secure, happy and having the time of their lives!
“I am so very thankful, and I want to make sure that they know how much their efforts are appreciated.”
Branson school district opened up the Cedar Ridge Elementary campus to supply childcare to the students of health care workers, aged Kindergarten to eighth grade.
According to Michelle Collins, principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary, there are children from four to six school districts being cared for on any given day.
She said measures are being taken to provide safe conditions, such as hand washing, keeping in small groups, and staff and students having their temperatures taken daily.
“This has been so therapeutic for our staff and the children,” said Collins. “It gives our volunteer teachers the opportunity to continue working with kids even though their school year ended so abruptly. It also gives the students a sense of normalcy and the opportunity to talk about their feelings throughout all of this.
“We build the day around the children and what they want to do, so it looks a lot different than traditional school. We have games, crafts, library, PE, recess and so much more. The kids think it’s so neat that they get the run of a big school built for 1,000 students.”
According to William Mahoney, Cox Medical Center Branson president, Loftin wasn’t the only CoxHealth employee that was worried about child care.
Approximately 20-25 essential health care workers found themselves nervous about finding child care once school was canceled for the remainder of the school year.
“Our vision at Cox Branson is to be the best for those who need us,” said Mahoney. “Branson Public Schools exceeded our expectations and achieved that vision for being the best for us and our blessed little ones. I’m so grateful for them for helping reduce the anxiety of our team. We are all extremely humbled by this kindness.”
According to Mahoney, Branson School District Superintendent Brad Swofford contacted the hospital administration to get an idea of how many children might need a place to go.
Once given an answer of several dozen students, Swofford made the decision to open a special, free school session, with food included, for CoxHealth workers.
Even when Mahoney explained that some of the children attended other districts, Swofford didn’t hesitate to invite them to participate.
“The community spirit we have witnessed throughout this COVID-19 outbreak has been unbelievable,” said Swofford. “We just felt that taking care of the children of our health care workers was the right thing to do – not just for the families involved, but for our community.
“Members of our staff stepped up and volunteered their time to care for these children so that their parents could take care of others.
“We are proud to be associated with this partnership.”
