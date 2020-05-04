Crews with the Western Taney County and Branson fire departments came together on May 4, to extinguish 300 gallons of lighter fluid that had caught fire inside the Royal Oak Charcoal Plant in Branson.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt said that at 8:37 a.m., crews were dispatched to the charcoal plant at 1265 Expressway Lane in Branson on reports of a container of lighter fluid on fire.
“It’s an area that’s kind of completely surrounded almost by Branson, but it is in the county, so we obviously responded. We also got a fire truck out of Branson. They responded also because they’re considerably closer. They arrived first and started extinguishing the fire with some foam to extinguish the lighter fluid.”
The area of the charcoal plant that caught fire is responsible for the creation of the charcoal that is pre-covered in lighter fluid, which Berndt explained caused another problem.
“Some of the issues were that it carried some burning charcoal into different areas, as the conveyor continued to run for a while. So there was quite a bit of small fire extinguishing to do in different areas where all the charcoal had gone,” said Berndt. “(Branson) got there first and they really had the bulk of the fire knocked down by the time we arrived.”
Berndt said the cause of the fire is unknown, but they don’t believe it was intentionally set. He added that, while these types of fire calls are not routine, they are prepared to handle flammable liquid fires.
There were no injuries reported. Fire crews cleared the scenes at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.