Tuning Element in Branson was issued a cease and desist letter today (April 15) for allegedly inflating the prices on KN95 masks.
In a press release, the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt shared the letter they sent demanded that the business cease and desist from selling masks at substantially higher prices.
“Since this pandemic began, we have remained vigilant in monitoring price gouging across the state, and have taken legal action wherever possible,” said Attorney General Schmitt in the release. “We will continue to investigate and work with businesses to root out and combat price gouging.”
According to information obtained by the Attorney General’s Office, Tuning Element has been advertising the sale of five-layer KN95 masks for $20 each; four-layer KN95 masks for $15 each: and 50-count boxes of three-layer disposable masks for $99. These products generally sell in the range of $3.95 - $5.98 each for five-layer KN95 masks, $2.99 each for the four-layer KN95 masks and $24.95-$39.99 for a 50-count box of three-layer disposable masks, according to the release.
During their investigation, the Attorney General’s Office also learned that Tuning Element has been charging an additional “phone and internet fee” of $1.82 per mask on top of the initial prices of the item, the release stated.
Tuning Element President Sean Martinez shared the reason his company had to price their masks at those prices is a direct result of the recent elevated cost to ship products.
“(Normally) when you order stuff like these (masks), you’re not going to fly them in, you’re going to put them on a ship and bring them in and it’s going to take three months to get in. That’s normal. So the shipping costs are as cheap as they’re going to get. But that is not what is going on today. Everything is being flown in express shipment,” said Martinez. “What I’m saying is everything is crazy and shipping prices keep going up higher and higher. Of course no one talks about that. No one’s talking about the gouging of the shipping product prices going up. They’re only talking about the mask prices.”
Martinez shared that in response to the cease and desist letter, he has already visited with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
“I was just talking to Julia with the Attorney General’s Office and had a great conversation with her,” said Martinez. “So we’re going to appeal to her and send all of our documentation.”
In an April 2 press release, Tuning Element Branson announced their donation of 1500 disposable face masks to area first responders, assisted living facilities and clinics. Tuning Element also shared that in response to the pandemic they have dropped the price for the 50-pack disposable masks from $125 to $99.
Martinez said on Friday Tuning Element plans to unveil its new Tuning Element Masks.
“We finally found out how to tune our masks,” said Martinez. “You’re not just going to get the benefit of breathing and that transmission or non-transmission, but now … you’re human biofield is going to get the support it needs. Tuning Elements technology, plus … respiratory support.”
Martinez added that he has received the OK from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to move ahead with their Tuning Element Mask launch on Friday.
Price gouging can be reported via the Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-8222 or submitting a Consumer Complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
As of press time, Tuning Element had removed all their masks from their website.
