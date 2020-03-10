More than 30 acres of land was burned and a portion of E. Missouri 76 was temporary closed over the weekend due to a natural cover fire near Taneyville.
Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Douglas Bower said that on the afternoon of March 8, his crews were paged to a residence where a man had been burning off some of his property.
“The winds came up and spread the fire onto a couple neighboring adjoining properties, which spread into their fields and across State Highway 76 onto another neighbor’s property,” said Bower. “(The fire) started about 20 to 25 bales of hay on fire and began to spread towards another large group of hay bales, in which we were able to get it stopped and put the fire out.”
Bower said when crews discovered a three-to-four-acre plot of land had not burned near the intersection of 76 and Hires Road, they decided to do a back burn on it.
Bower explained that, as there was a chance the fire could ignite again and spread onto someone else’s property, doing a back burn was the best solution.
“We knew during that back burn that there was going to be some pretty heavy smoke for a period of time. So we didn’t want to take a chance on anybody driving through or anybody getting hurt, as well as we were going to have crews right on the roadway working,” said Bower. “We contacted the Taney County (Sheriff’s Office) and asked for law enforcement to come out and give us support on closing the road, in which they did respond as well as the Missouri Highway Patrol.
“We had the road closed for approximately 30 to 40 minutes. There was an access road around. Once our back burn had taken place and we had everything well back into the black and the smoke had dissipated, we allowed for the road to reopen and traffic to continue as normal.”
In addition to the cover fire, Bower said, the waves of smoke traveling throughout the county during the weekend could be contributed to a controlled burn.
“U.S. Forestry was doing a very large control burn down on the forestry land near Gladetop Trail. They had about 6,000 acres they were burning off,” said Bower. “The smoke did not rise as anticipated, but was staying close to the ground, which enabled it to travel further.”
Bower additionally confirmed there was a red flag warning issued by the state over the weekend.
“We always recommend that you always be careful and keep an eye on your fire any time you’re going to be doing a prescribed or control burn. But when the weather service is predicting high winds, low humidity and a red flag fire day, people really need to hear that warning,” Bower said. “Even though we can’t stop you from burning, that’s really the best indicator that it’s not a good day to burn. People also need to understand that they can be held responsible for any damages done on somebody else’s property now.”
Bower said there were no injuries. Mutual aid at the scene was provided by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Forsyth Fire, Bradleyvile Fire, U.S. Forestry Agency and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
