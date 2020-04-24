While the normal day-to-day activities of area senior centers have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging is continuing to do what they can to help senior centers provide meals and other services.
Since the pandemic reached Missouri’s borders and senior centers were forced to shut their doors, the senior centers in southwest Missouri have begun stepping up their daily meal production, according to SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging Senior Operations Specialist and Forsyth Senior Friendship Site Senior Center Administrator Craig Pollard.
“We’ve adapted by adding a drive-up service at all of our centers, agency wide. That’s 36 centers across 17 counties here in the southwest Missouri area,” said Pollard. “In Forsyth, and even our Branson center, folks are able to come up during the daytime, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. approximately, and can drive up and can pick up a meal, basically like a limited contact exchange. They can pick up a meal a day or up to seven meals a week.”
Pollard added that they’ve also been able to up their homebound meal delivery services.
“We’ve been able to add some more folks, whose situations have changed, to our homebound meal routes. We’ve been able to add some extra capacity. We’ve been producing anywhere, and this is basically agency-wide, 15,000 to 20,000 more meals for our seniors on top of what we normally produce to fill the need. So we had to jump up significantly, but we’re very grateful that we have the capability and people here at all of our centers and throughout our agency to do that.”
Additionally, Pollard explained that the agency has been using their Telephone Reassurance Program to do friendly check-in calls to their seniors who are normally homebound or seniors who are not normally homebound, but are now because of the pandemic.
“That involves basically a volunteer or an employee of our agency just calling once a week, or sometimes more, to check in on folks who are at home to make sure that they’re doing OK, that they have what they need and if there is any way we can be of assistance.
“So we really emphasized stepping that up.”
Thanks to some recent grant funding, Pollard said the agency has also been able to launch a new free text alert system that will send texts and/or emails to senior recipients.
“(We) send out information regarding current scams, emergency updates and all the need-to-know things right now in our current climates,” said Pollard. “So even though a lot of our locations are closed to the public, we’re still trying to maintain as many services as we can and even adding to those services while adapting.”
Due to their new contactless meal distribution, Pollard said one of the biggest issues senior centers are facing right now is not being able to accept financial contributions for all the meals they are handing out and delivering.
“(We’re) just trying to exercise an abundance of caution as far as exchanging money and things like that. So we’ve basically had a moratorium on taking contributions to practice safety. In that manner, being a nonprofit, that’s really put a bit of a hardship on us,” said Pollard. “So our biggest need from the public, from those that are able to and people who are looking to see how they can help … are donations to help us keep meals going out to people who need them.”
As this pandemic continues, Pollard said he would like to encourage everyone to think about the members of the senior population around them who may not have access to the items they need.
“So just to be mindful of those folks,” said Pollard. “SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging operate out of these senior centers. We have a partnership with our senior center’s but we are here for whatever we can do for our senior population. So the best thing to do is just not hesitate. Please just give us a call and we will try to help in any way we can.”
Senior citizens interested in enrolling in the meal program or other senior center programs are encouraged to contact their local senior center. Anyone that is interested in making a donation or looking for additional information can visit senioragemo.org.
