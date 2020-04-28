Area schools are starting to announce new dates to give their seniors the milestone they will cherish forever.
These milestones include prom, graduation and other senior events.
Hollister
Hollister High School announced that prom, graduation and other special events will go on.
Prom, themed Denim & Dresses, will be on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. The location of this event is still to be determined.
The traditional Senior Awards Night will take place on the evening of July 28 at the Hollister High School Auditorium. An announcement of the awards will be revealed on the Hollister High School Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages on May 26.
Seniors will graduate as the Hollister High School Class of 2020 on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. Graduation will take place at the Welk Resort Theater in Branson.
“While we are still working out all the details, and finalizing plans, we felt it was important to let our seniors and their families know that COVID-19 will not stop them from experiencing the moments they so truly deserve,” said Hollister High School Principal Terry Jamieson.
Reeds Spring
Reeds Spring High School has changed the date of its graduation ceremony to Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Mansion in Branson.
“We recognize that graduation is a significant milestone in the lives of our seniors, and we are committed to honoring the Class of 2020,” according to a post on the school’s Facebook site.
Details regarding other graduation-week activities will be released at a later date.
Branson
Senior Week dates and activities:
July 27 – Senior Awards Night
July 28 – Activity Recognition
July 29 – Prom (Hilton Convention)
July 30 – Activity Recognition
July 31 – Graduation Preactive AM and Paint Senior Hill
Aug 1 – Graduation (Pirate Stadium) 9 a.m.
Forsyth
“Our plan is to hold a senior week sometime later this summer that would include prom, Baccalaureate and graduation all in the same week, but we have not yet set a date for that. We’re trying to wait and only set the date once and not have to move it,” said Superintendent Jeff Mingus.
The announcement of dates, once decided, will be posted on their Facebook page and school website.
Blue Eye
The Blue Eye School District has not yet decided on dates for senior activities.
“We haven’t decided on graduation yet. We do know that we will have a ceremony at some point though whether it be in June, July or even Aug.,” according to an email from the school district.
College of the Ozarks
Administrators from College of the Ozarks have also announced changes to their graduation ceremonies.
College administrators have decided that Graduation ceremonies will take place in conjunction with Homecoming on Nov. 8, 2020.
“We look forward to celebrating our graduates and hope this timeframe, in conjunction with Homecoming, will honor them in a special way,” said College President Jerry C. Davis in a press release. “We will continue to take in the information at hand and make sound decisions for our student body and campus family. We have weathered many storms since our founding in 1906, and we are confident that the future is bright for our students, and our graduates, who have the opportunity to graduate from this institution debt free.”
