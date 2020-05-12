Local Televangelist Jim Bakker has suffered a stroke.
Pastor Lori Bakker shared in a May 8 post on The Jim Bakker Show Facebook page that, due to the stroke, Jim would be taking a sabbatical from the television show.
“I wanted to share with you, our loving and caring partners, that Jim recently experienced a stroke,” said Lori Bakker in the post. “We are thankful that Jim is okay, and that he is now at home with our family. Under the guidance of medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Jim will be taking a sabbatical from the show. Jim will be back!
“He is still dreaming and hearing from the Lord, and he already has a powerful word to deliver when he returns to the air.”
The Jim Bakker Show recently made national headlines.
During the Feb. 12, 2020 broadcast of the show, Jim Bakker asked special guest Sherill Sellman if Silver Solution, a product sold on the show’s website, would be effective against COVID-19? Sellman replied, “Let’s say it hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and had been able to eliminate it within 12 hours.”
In response to that broadcast, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on March 10 that his office had filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of Silver Solution as a treatment for the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The lawsuit requested a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling Silver Solution as treatment for coronavirus, according to a press release.
“As a family and staff, we continue to fight the good fight of faith and take a stand against the evil forces and hatred that has come against our ministry,” said Lori Bakker. “In Jim’s words, this has been the most vicious attack that he has ever experienced.
“All of these projects, and the vigorous warfare that we have experienced in the last several weeks, have taken a huge toll on Jim’s health.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office issued cease and desist letters to the Jim Bakker Show, directing Bakker to cease making claims about the Silver Solutions products that are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.
In their letter, the FDA cited that there are currently no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus disease, the press release stated.
A motion to dismiss hearing is scheduled in Stone County Circuit Court for Friday, June 5. A follow-up preliminary injunction hearing has also been scheduled for Thursday, June 11.
In her social media post, Lori Bakker said the show will continue to broadcast in Jim Bakker’s absence.
The Jim Bakker Show began broadcasting in 2008 from the Morningside Church located in Blue Eye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.